Tamil Nadu: Experts to submit report on Tiruchendur erosion on March 7

THOOTHUKUDI: Reach institutes that studies the erosion along the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple beach are likely to submit their report to the government on Friday, following which a discussion will be held with the chief secretary on adopting preferred preventive measures to protect the beach.
Following a visit to the damaged Tiruchendur beach, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had directed top state officials and experts of Ocean Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to find a permanent solution.
Scientists of the Earth Science department conducted an inspection along the beach of for two days starting Tuesday, the second time in a past month.
An official said that the experts of IIT-Madras, NCCR and NIOT had prepared their reports on the study about the eroded sections of the Tiruchendur coast and will submit it to the government on March 7.
The seashore near the famous temple had been witnessing rampant erosion, posing a grave threat for the devotees, who take a dip at sea before visiting the temple. The level of the erosion was at least 8 feet.
The reports suggest various methodologies to fix the recurring erosion. The official added that the chief secretary will preside over a discussion on the rampant erosion and discuss the preferred model of resolution to be adopted.
There will be deliberations on whether the damages are triggered by climatic change or man-made structures, said sources.
The scientists have suggested installation of detached-submerged breakwaters off the Tiruchendur beach to preventing drifting of sand by the waeves, sources added.