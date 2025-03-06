Tamil Nadu: Experts to submit report on Tiruchendur erosion on March 7

THOOTHUKUDI: Reach institutes that studies the erosion along the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple beach are likely to submit their report to the government on Friday, following which a discussion will be held with the chief secretary on adopting preferred preventive measures to protect the beach.

Following a visit to the damaged Tiruchendur beach, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had directed top state officials and experts of Ocean Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to find a permanent solution.

Scientists of the Earth Science department conducted an inspection along the beach of for two days starting Tuesday, the second time in a past month.