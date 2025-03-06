Tamil Nadu parties want retention of state Lok Sabha seats till 2056

CHENNAI: As many as 59 Tamil Nadu political parties on Wednesday unanimously demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unequivocally assure in Parliament that the 1971 population census will remain the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for another 30 years — till 2056 — by adopting a resolution to this effect at the all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The resolution, proposed by the CM at the meeting held to discuss the impacts of the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats expected in 2026, also urged for a constitutional amendment ensuring the same.

It was also resolved that formal invitations would be sent to form a Joint Action Committee, comprising MPs from southern states, to carry forward delimitation-related demands and spread awareness among the public.

The all-party meeting strongly and unanimously registered its opposition to the delimitation exercise based on present population, which it termed as a “grave threat” to the representative rights of TN and other southern states and the country’s federal polity.

Of the 66 recognised and registered parties invited by the TN government for the meeting, only the BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi and five other smaller parties — Puthiya Tamilagam, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Dr MGR Kudiyarasu Katchi and the India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam — skipped it.

Stating that the resolutions adopted at the meet conveyed TN’s stand loud and clear, CM Stalin, later in a post on X, said that the all-party meeting also clarified that the state is not against delimitation, but it cannot and will not allow delimitation to be used as a disguised weapon against progressive states. Another resolution passed stated that if parliamentary seats are to be increased, TN’s existing share of 7.18% of the total seats in Lok Sabha must not be reduced under any circumstance.