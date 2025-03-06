Tamil Nadu to conduct synchronised bird census in two phases

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is set to conduct its annual state-level bird census later this month, aligning with the migratory bird season that runs from October to April.

This year’s census will monitor bird populations across diverse habitats and aims to establish baseline population data, avoid duplicate counts and track trends over time. The census will occur in two phases. Phase 1, focussing on wetland birds in inland and coastal areas, will cover 1,150 spots on March 8-9.

Phase 2, targeting terrestrial birds inside and outside protected areas, will span 900 spots on March 15-16. A minimum of 25 locations per forest division will be surveyed to ensure comprehensive long-term data collection.

Tamil Nadu’s wetlands, ranging from river-fed irrigation ponds to coastal saltpans, serve as critical stopover and wintering sites for migratory birds fleeing the harsh northern winters of the Arctic and temperate regions. These birds, travelling up to 13,000 kilometres, spend roughly 20% of their time breeding, 40% wintering, and 30-40% migrating. The state’s diverse wetlands provide feeding, resting, and roosting habitats, supporting global migratory populations.

Senior officials told TNIE the census had to be delayed this year since all the wetlands had higher water levels due to extended monsoon because of which migratory birds started arriving a little late.