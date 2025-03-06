TN CM Stalin hits back at Centre, says demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism

His post further states that the very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese aggression, Bangladesh liberation war, and Kargil war, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated 'Bapu' Gandhi.

Stalin said that demanding linguistic equality was not chauvinism.

Do you want to know what Chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading.

Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called #NEP, he said in his post.