Modi’s claim of ‘great love’ for Tamil never reflected in action, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Pointing to the allocation of more funds to the development of Sanskrit than for Tamil, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by alleging that the latter’s “great love” for Tamil never reflected in action.

In the eighth part of his series of letters explaining the state’s opposition to Hindi imposition, being published in DMK’s party organ Murasoli, the party president said, “From 2014 till 2023, the Union Government has allotted Rs 2,435 crore funds for the Sanskrit Universities whereas it allotted just Rs167 crore for the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in the same period.”

“The BJP cadre are arguing that Modi has a high regard for Tamil and the three-language formula is aimed at promoting the state languages. However, the difference between the allocation of funds for Sanskrit and Tamil is huge. This shows that they are anti-Tamils,” the CM charged.