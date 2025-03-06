TN Tourism Minister R Rajendran inspects ongoing development projects in Chidambaram, Pichavaram

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R Rajendran inspected ongoing tourism development projects in Chidambaram and Pichavaram on Wednesday, including the construction of a Rs 22.72-crore tourism rest house and information centre in Chidambaram, as well as infrastructure upgrades at the Pichavaram tourist site.
Speaking to the media, Rajendran said, “The chief minister of Tamil Nadu is implementing various projects through the Tourism Development Corporation to strengthen the tourism sector and create employment opportunities for local communities.”
Highlighting Pichavaram’s significance, he noted that the mangrove forest, located in Chidambaram taluk, is one of only two such ecosystems in India. “The area has over 400 water channels. To facilitate boating for tourists, the Tamil Nadu government, through the Tourism Development Corporation, currently operates 15 motorboats and 35 paddle boats,” he said.
He further informed that 8,13,080 domestic tourists and 2,230 international visitors had explored Pichavaram in the past three years. “To attract more visitors, additional facilities such as a park, open-air camp, viewing tower, boat cluster, accommodation rooms, and a restaurant are being renovated,” he said.
The minister added that various infrastructure developments are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 14.07 crore, including administrative buildings, a food court, a ticket counter, three toilet complexes, roadside shops, a watchtower, shaded resting areas, a covered walkway, a security cabin at the entrance, a commemorative stage, two statues, an extended compound wall, drainage systems, granite benches, children's play equipment, tree plantations, grass lawns, and a parking lot.
He also highlighted the significance of the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram, which attracts thousands of devotees and visitors. “To cater to their accommodation needs, a tourism rest house and an information centre are being developed,” he said. “The facility will include 24 accommodation rooms, an auditorium, a dining hall, a compound wall, and a parking lot, with an estimated budget of Rs 8.65 crore.”
The minister was accompanied by Chidambaram Sub-Collector Kishan Kumar, District Tourism Officer T Kannan, Assistant Director Uma Shankar, Assistant Executive Engineer S Rathinavel, and other officials.