TN Tourism Minister R Rajendran inspects ongoing development projects in Chidambaram, Pichavaram

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R Rajendran inspected ongoing tourism development projects in Chidambaram and Pichavaram on Wednesday, including the construction of a Rs 22.72-crore tourism rest house and information centre in Chidambaram, as well as infrastructure upgrades at the Pichavaram tourist site.

Speaking to the media, Rajendran said, “The chief minister of Tamil Nadu is implementing various projects through the Tourism Development Corporation to strengthen the tourism sector and create employment opportunities for local communities.”

Highlighting Pichavaram’s significance, he noted that the mangrove forest, located in Chidambaram taluk, is one of only two such ecosystems in India. “The area has over 400 water channels. To facilitate boating for tourists, the Tamil Nadu government, through the Tourism Development Corporation, currently operates 15 motorboats and 35 paddle boats,” he said.

He further informed that 8,13,080 domestic tourists and 2,230 international visitors had explored Pichavaram in the past three years. “To attract more visitors, additional facilities such as a park, open-air camp, viewing tower, boat cluster, accommodation rooms, and a restaurant are being renovated,” he said.