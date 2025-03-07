14C team visits Puducherry to address emerging cyber scams

PUDUCHERRY: A five-member team led by Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Committee (I4C) Deputy Director Akhilesh Khar arrived in Puducherry to deliberate on emerging cyber scams and explore measures the Central Government can adopt to address new types of cybercrime complaints across states.

The team participated in the two-day State Connect programme, inaugurated on Thursday by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashok Singla. Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh Khar revealed that 9,32,103 cyber fraud complaints were registered across India between July 31 and December 2024, resulting in the freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions.

Khar highlighted that organised financial fraud operations are primarily being executed from abroad, with Panama, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Dubai emerging as major hubs. Fraudsters are converting illicitly obtained funds into cryptocurrencies, making it easier to transfer money overseas and harder for authorities to track transactions. The complexity of such operations often leads to delays in shutting down fraudulent networks, he said.

Emphasising the urgent need for preventive measures, Khar stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Government have instructed banks to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies to expedite the recovery of stolen money and prevent the proliferation of fraudulent accounts. Frequent meetings with senior banking officials are being held to implement these strategies effectively.

As part of the initiative, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalaivanan IPS participated in the seminar alongside five cybercrime experts, who are providing training to Puducherry’s Cyber Police on tackling evolving threats. These experts are sharing advanced investigative techniques to bolster the police force’s ability to handle sophisticated cybercrime cases.

The seminar was hosted by Superintendent of Police Baskaran, with police inspectors, cybercrime specialists, and personnel from Link Police Stations across Puducherry in attendance. The event aims to enhance cybersecurity efforts, ensuring law enforcement remains equipped to combat the surge in cyber threats and protect citizens from financial fraud.