22-year-old man stabs woman neighbour during spat, held

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 22-year-old man here was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his elderly woman neighbour multiple times during a quarrel that broke out between them outside her house in the morning. The 61-year-old woman is in critical condition, sources said.

The accused, R Prem, is an engineering graduate and resident of Mathura Nagar near Senthangudy. The injured woman neighbour, S Nirmala, is a retired government schoolteacher.

Mentioning previous enmity between the families of the victim and the accused, district SP G Stalin told TNIE, “An argument broke out between them (Prem and Nirmala) over it on Thursday morning. Suddenly, the suspect assaulted the woman.”

Nirmala was drawing a ‘kolam’ in front of her house around 7.30 am when Prem entered into an argument with her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife. He also assaulted Nirmala’s husband Sethu Madhavan when he rushed to her aid, the police said.

Other neighbours attempted in vain to stop Prem who was allegedly in a frenzied state. His family members eventually succeeded in dragging him into their house. Nirmala was taken to the Mayiladuthurai General Hospital where she was then referred to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH). Her condition is said to be critical.

The Mayiladuthurai Town Police arrested Prem on various charges, including attempt to murder, and sent him to the Central Prison in Cuddalore in judicial custody.