25-year-old man dies of alleged food poisoning after eating parotta in Krishnagiri

TIRUPATTUR: A 25-year-old man, V Balaji, has died, with his family alleging food poisoning from parotta purchased at a local shop in Maganurpatti, Krishnagiri. Balaji passed away on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, Balaji and his mother, Rajeshwari, 45, bought a parcel from a tiffin shop in Maganurpatti on Saturday, March 1, while returning from shopping. Upon reaching their home in Perambattu, Tirupattur, they consumed the food. Shortly after, both experienced a burning sensation in their chests and drank a cool drink. They then suffered from dysentery and vomiting.

They were admitted to Tirupattur Government Hospital on the same day. Doctors later referred Balaji to Krishnagiri Government Hospital due to the severity of his condition. While Rajeshwari recovered, Balaji died on Wednesday evening.

The family maintains that food poisoning from the parotta caused Balaji’s death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, stating that the precise cause will be determined following the post-mortem examination.

Dr D Senthilkumari, the duty doctor who attended to the mother and son at Tirupattur Government Hospital, said, "The mother initially presented with asthma complaints, and the son with diarrhoea and vomiting, so they were treated accordingly. After two hours, both developed symptoms of poisoning, and the mother became restless. Upon questioning, they reported falling ill after eating parotta. We immediately alerted the police. At approximately 11 pm, Balaji was referred to Krishnagiri GH, followed by his mother."

Balaji worked as a daily wage labourer at construction sites. His father, Venkatesan, also a daily wage labourer, died two years ago.