4,000 regular college professors to be appointed in June: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

COIMBATORE: After completion of the State Eligibility Test (SET), 1,000 guest lecturers and 4,000 teaching staff will be appointed in regular posts in June, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said on Thursday.

Further he said that a new university named after former chief minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi will be established at Erode. “We have received a memorandum for the same and will fulfil the request,” he said.

Along with Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, Cheziaan inspected the Chikkaiah Naicker (CN) College at Veerappanchatram in Erode. Chezhiaan told mediapersons that due to administrative reasons, the CN College has been handed over to the state government and Chief Minister has announced that a library, an IAS academy, and other facilities will be set up in the college.

When asked about the ongoing issue at Periyar University, he said that cases against the university’s vice chancellor (V-C) are pending in court. “The CM and the higher education department are keeping an eye on any developments at the university and will take strong action if needed,” he said.

When enquired about the closing of Bharathiar University’s PG Extension and Research Centre in Erode, Chezhiaan said that discussions about the same are going on.