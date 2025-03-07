61-year-old man sets himself on fire in Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: A 61-year-old photo studio owner in Chidambaram died by self-immolation on Thursday.

Police said A Natarajan, a resident of Vengan Street, Chidambaram, owned a photo studio in the town. After having breakfast at home, he went to his room on the terrace. Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the room and immediately informed his brother, Parthasarathi.

"Parthasarathi rushed to the spot and found the door locked from the inside. After breaking it open, he discovered Natarajan with severe burn injuries, lying dead inside the room," police said.

Chidambaram Town Police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived at the scene. The body was sent to Chidambaram Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police recovered a petrol can and matchsticks from the room.

Investigations revealed that Natarajan had set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself. Chidambaram Town Police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the suicide. He is survived by his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, two sons, Santhosh (33) and Satheesh (30), and a daughter, Shobana (28). Recently, Shobana's wedding had taken place.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)