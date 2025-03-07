Eaton lays foundation stone for Rs 200 crore facility in Chennai, six months after MoU in US

CHENNAI: Six months after Tamil Nadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eaton Corporation, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the company’s Rs 200 crore facility in Sholinganallur, Chennai. The new plant will focus on manufacturing, research, and development of high-end power management equipment.
The facility, covering 1 lakh sq ft, is expected to generate 500 jobs, the state government said in a release. The MoU was signed in September 2024 during Stalin’s visit to the United States, where he was accompanied by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa to attract investments.
According to industry sources, the investment aligns with Tamil Nadu’s vision of attracting high-value projects and promoting large-scale employment, particularly for women. Eaton’s new facility, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, is part of the company’s expansion plans for its Crouse-Hinds and B-Line division.
Eaton Corporation stated that the division “has been at the forefront of developing sustainable and cutting-edge power management solutions, addressing critical energy challenges in harsh and hazardous environments.”
The facility will house advanced manufacturing floors, research and development labs, an experience centre, and corporate headquarters, further strengthening India’s role in Eaton’s global operations.
The government’s release highlighted Tamil Nadu’s investor-friendly policies, skilled workforce, and its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
The foundation-laying ceremony, conducted via video conferencing, was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy, and Eaton Corporation’s global leadership team.
Eaton Corporation, a Fortune 500 multinational company headquartered in the United States, specialises in power management solutions. Eaton Electric India, formerly known as MTL Instruments Pvt Ltd, manufactures high-tech electrical components catering to the infrastructure, industrial, and renewable energy sectors.