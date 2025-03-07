Eaton lays foundation stone for Rs 200 crore facility in Chennai, six months after MoU in US

CHENNAI: Six months after Tamil Nadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eaton Corporation, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the company’s Rs 200 crore facility in Sholinganallur, Chennai. The new plant will focus on manufacturing, research, and development of high-end power management equipment.

The facility, covering 1 lakh sq ft, is expected to generate 500 jobs, the state government said in a release. The MoU was signed in September 2024 during Stalin’s visit to the United States, where he was accompanied by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa to attract investments.

According to industry sources, the investment aligns with Tamil Nadu’s vision of attracting high-value projects and promoting large-scale employment, particularly for women. Eaton’s new facility, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, is part of the company’s expansion plans for its Crouse-Hinds and B-Line division.