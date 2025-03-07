Five held, including parents after 14-year-old girl rescued from forced child marriage in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A day a video of a gang carrying off a 14-year-old girl went viral, Krishnagiri police on Thursday arrested five persons, including the parents, under the Child Marriage and Pocso Act after rescuing the victim.

District Social Welfare Officer Sakthi Subhasini told TNIE, “We received information that she could be a victim of child marriage that happened in Doddamanchi Panchayat. A team rescued her around 10.15 pm. The child was taken to the One Stop Centre in Krishnagiri and provided counselling.

The girl’s parents told her that they were going to attend a festival on Sunday. On Tuesday, they took her to a temple and married her off to M Madesh (29).” The girl escaped from home on Wednesday and sought refuge in her grandmother’s home. But Madesh, his brother Mallesh, his sister in-law Muniammal forcefully carried her away.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai said cases have been registered under Pocso Act and Child Marriage Act, along with section 78 of BNS. The parents have also been arrested. “ The girl stated she was not sexually assaulted. We sent her for medical examination. Once the reports come, we will alter the sections of the case,” he added.