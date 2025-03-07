Lt Governor directs immediate implementation of welfare schemes ahead of Puducherry budget session

PUDUCHERRY: With the budget session set to begin on March 10, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has directed officials to ensure the immediate implementation of all announcements made by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Chairing a meeting at Raj Nivas on Thursday with officials from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, the Lt. Governor stressed the need for seamless execution of welfare measures. The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Lt Governor D Manikandan, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Secretary Dr Muthamma, Director Ilangovan, and other senior officials overseeing special fund allocations.

According to a Raj Nivas release, officials reported that 92 per cent of the Rs 502.53 crore special fund earmarked for Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare had been utilised. The Puducherry government allocates 16% of its annual budget to this special component fund, which is distributed across 21 departments for developmental programmes.

The Lt Governor urged officials to ensure systematic and timely spending rather than rushing to exhaust funds at the financial year’s end. He insisted on strict monitoring to prevent discrepancies and ensure that resources are directed solely towards the welfare of Adi Dravidar and tribal communities. He further instructed that monthly reviews be conducted to track expenditure and progress.

Emphasising the need for infrastructure development, the Lt Governor directed officials to prioritise road construction, electricity supply, and access to safe drinking water in tribal and Adi Dravidar settlements. He also called for the improvement of student hostels, stating that education plays a vital role in uplifting marginalised communities. Hostel facilities, including toilets and drinking water, must be upgraded to provide a conducive learning environment, he said.

Kailashnathan also highlighted the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure the effective utilisation of the special component fund. He urged officials to prioritise housing expansion and credit schemes for these communities, ensuring full cooperation between departments.

To strengthen welfare initiatives, he recommended regular consultations to evaluate ongoing schemes and develop new measures in the upcoming financial budget. Stressing the need for efficiency, he reiterated that no delay should hinder the development and well-being of these communities.

With the budget session approaching, the Puducherry administration remains committed to inclusive development, reaffirming its focus on structured and transparent governance for the upliftment of marginalised communities.