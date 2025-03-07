Madras HC reserves orders on cop's bail plea in Sathankulam custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a bail petition filed by former sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, one of the key accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case.

Justice K Murali Shankar reserved the orders in the plea after strong objections were made by the CBI and the victim's family. Ganesh was arrested along with nine other policemen for the alleged custodial death of two traders — P Jeyaraj and his son Benicks — in Thoothukudi in June 2020. CBI filed a chargesheet in the case and the trial is underway since 2020. Claiming that the prolonged trial is affecting his fundamental rights, Ganesh moved the bail plea.

However, the CBI special public prosecutor objected to it stating that the trial is at a crucial stage and granting bail to Ganesh now would affect the same.

The delay is due to lengthy cross examinations by the accused police personnel, he further alleged, adding that one of the accused took over 40 hearings for cross examination of just two witnesses. Currently, the chief examination of the CBI investigation officer is going on and he is the last prosecution witness, the special PP added.

He also pointed out that the vacancy of the presiding officer post in the I Additional District Court, Madurai, which was conducting the trial, was adding to the delay. The post has been vacant since November 11, 2024 and the III Additional District Judge is conducting the trial in this case.

The counsel appearing for Jeyaraj's wife Selvarani also expressed objections citing the accused are influential persons and may tamper with the evidence and witnesses if let out on bail.