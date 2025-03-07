Madras High Court upholds order for removal of permanent flagpoles in public spaces

MADURAI: An appeal against a single judge order, directing the removal of all permanent flagpoles in public places and government lands across the state, was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

A bench of justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy observed no infirmity in the single judge’s order.

The appeal was filed by N Ammavasithevar, the founder-president of All India Vallarasu Forward Block. Ammavasithevar claimed that the single judge exceeded his powers by passing the aforesaid order on a petition, which merely sought permission for the erection of an AIADMK flagpole by K R Chithan. Through the said order, the single judge ordered the removal of all flagpoles, including those installed after obtaining proper permission from the local bodies, he added. However, the judges opined that there was nothing wrong with the single judge’s order and upheld the same.

In the said order passed on January 27, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that there is no legal provision to issue license for the permanent erection of flagpoles permanently in public places. In addition to ordering the removal of such flagpoles within three months, he also told the state to frame guidelines for permitting flagpoles on private lands.