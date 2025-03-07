NLCIL launches safety mobile app, distributes assistive devices on National Safety Day

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) marked the 54th National Safety Day with the launch of a Safety Mobile App, ARAN, by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli at a function held at Synergy Hall, Corporate Office.

Executive Directors, Chief General Managers, senior officials, and employees participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Motupalli commended the Safety Department for developing the app, stating that it reinforces NLCIL’s commitment to a zero-accident environment. He urged all stakeholders to use the app to prevent mishaps, particularly in industrial units, adding that the initiative aligns with the 2025 National Safety Day theme—Safety and Well-being: Crucial for Viksit Bharat.

A press statement from NLCIL highlighted the app’s features, including the ability to report unsafe conditions with images, track observation statuses, and access accident reports, safety measures, audit findings, statistical reports, and circulars.

Earlier in the day, the safety flag was hoisted at the Corporate Office by Director (HR) Samir Swarup, in the presence of Director (Power) M Venkatachalam, who administered a safety pledge to employees. Safety awareness rallies were also held at Thermal Power Station-I Expansion and Thermal Power Station-II Expansion, led by Unit Heads.