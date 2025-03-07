PMK chief Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu govt to address issues affecting farmers, public welfare

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the procurement price of sugarcane, stating that the announced rate is lower than the production cost and will severely impact farmers.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Ramadoss criticised the government for setting the procurement price at Rs 3,151 per tonne for sugarcane with a sugar recovery rate of 9.5% or lower, while the production cost stands at Rs 3,200 per tonne. He reiterated PMK’s demand to raise the price to Rs 5,000 per tonne or provide a Rs 1,000 per tonne subsidy.

Ramadoss strongly opposed the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board’s plan to install smart electricity meters for agricultural connections on a trial basis in Erode and Salem districts, stating that it could lead to the cancellation of free electricity for farmers. He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take a firm stand against the project, warning that its implementation would force farmers to protest.

Raising concern over online gambling, Ramadoss cited the suicide of three family members in Namakkal district and urged the government to take swift action to enforce a ban. He also called for the state to challenge the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

Highlighting frequent power cuts amid the rising summer heat, he criticised the government for failing to provide uninterrupted electricity, especially during public exams, despite seeking permission to procure additional power.

Ramadoss also condemned the 1% market tax on maize imposed in 30 districts, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Kallakurichi, stating that it would further burden farmers already struggling with low production. He demanded the tax be revoked immediately.

He further pointed out the incomplete desilting work at Maduranthakam Lake in Chengalpattu district, leaving farmers unable to cultivate for four years. He urged the government to complete the work and strengthen embankments by May to restore irrigation.

Reiterating PMK’s stance, he stated that one-language policy is the ideal choice, dismissing both two-language and three-language policies as misleading. He also called on the government to take urgent measures to control the mysterious fever spreading across the state.