Puducherry Municipality urges property owners to settle dues, avoid penalties

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Municipality has urged property owners to clear their pending property tax and solid waste disposal charges for the financial year 2024-25 to avoid penalties and forfeiture proceedings. In an official statement, the municipality warned that failure to settle dues could result in the sealing of properties.

To facilitate hassle-free payments, municipal authorities have set up four computerised property tax collection centres at Kamban Kalai Arangam, Muthialpet Market Mall, Nellithope Municipal Office, and Mudaliarpet Municipal Office. These centres will operate without holidays from March 1 to March 31, including Saturdays and Sundays, between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm.

Reiterating the importance of timely payments, the municipality has warned that property owners who fail to pay within the deadline will face interest penalties and forfeiture proceedings. Additionally, defaulters with arrears exceeding Rs 25,000 will have their names, addresses, and outstanding dues published in daily newspapers if they fail to clear payments despite this notice. A complete list of defaulters has already been made available on the municipal website.

To further ease the process, taxpayers can also make payments online through the official portal https://lgrams.py.gov.in/PropertyTax/PayTaxOnline.

The municipal authorities have reminded the public that the payment of property tax and solid waste disposal charges is mandatory under the law and urged residents to fulfil their tax obligations to avoid severe consequences.

Municipal Commissioner M Kandasamy has appealed to all property owners to ensure timely payments, stressing that strict action will be taken against defaulters to maintain municipal revenue and ensure uninterrupted civic services.