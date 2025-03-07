Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 Indian fishermen from Pamban for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the late night hours of Thursday. The arrested fishermen were taken to Mannar for further legal proceedings.

Hundreds of mechanized boats left Pamban South Port on Thursday for fishing. While they were near the IMBL, the Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased away a group of Indian fishing boats. However, one boat that remained in Sri Lankan waters was caught by the patrolling unit during the night.

According to Sri Lankan Navy officials, the boat was seized in Sri Lankan waters south of the Mannar region. The 14 fishermen on board were arrested and taken to the Talpadu Pier in Mannar before being handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for further legal action.

Fisheries department officials confirmed that the boat, owned by V. Arockiyam of Pamban, was seized. The 14 fishermen on board were from Pamban and Rameswaram. Details about the fishermen and the boat have been collected and sent to the relevant authorities for further legal steps.

The fishermen’s association in Pamban strongly condemned the Sri Lankan Navy's actions. It is important to note that Rameswaram fishermen had protested for five consecutive days until March 4, demanding an end to the continuous arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. The protest was withdrawn after the Tamil Nadu government assured them that action would be taken. However, just days later, on Thursday night, Pamban fishermen were arrested again by the Sri Lankan Navy.