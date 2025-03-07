Thoothukudi police shoot prime suspect in double-murder case after escape attempt, held

THOOTHUKUDI: The prime suspect in the Mela Nambipuram double-murder case was shot at by the Thoothukudi police, near Ettayapuram, early on Thursday.

The police opened fire at E Muneeswaran (24), claiming that he attempted to escape from their clutches after hurting them.

Sources told TNIE that Muneeswaran, who fled into the thickets after the murder on Monday, knocked on his sister’s door seeking food. However, she locked him inside and called the police. Muneeswaran managed to break open the door and escaped, but the police surrounded him on Thursday.

Muneeswaran attempted to escape by swinging a sickle while the police were recovering the jewels looted from the deceased, following which Sub-Inspector Muthuraj shot at Muneeswaran’s left leg in self-defence, police said. Muthuraj and head constable Joyson Navadas were grievously injured and taken to the hospital along with Muneeswaran.

Earlier, the police arrested A. Mahesh Kannan (28) of Mela Nambipuram, one of the three suspects involved in the murder of Seethalakshmi (75) and her daughter Rama Jeyanthi (47) at their house on Monday. The jewels worn by the deceased were stolen, police said.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John told TNIE that they have arrested two suspects — Mahesh Kannan and Muneeswaran — and the third suspect is yet to be arrested. John visited Muthuraj and Joyson at the hospital and lauded them for their bravery.