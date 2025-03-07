Tomato prices drop to Rs 4 per Kg in Dindigul as farmers face losses due to overwhelming supply

DINDIGUL: Retail tomato prices dropped to Rs 4 per kg in Dindigul from last week's price of Rs 10 per kg. Farmers have reportedly stopped plucking tomatoes from their farmlands to reduce losses.

D Prabhu (38), a farmer, said, "I own six acres of tomato farmland in Thumpichipalayam near Kallimandayam in Oddanchatram taluk. I spent several lakhs on fertilisers, pesticides and fencing for the tomatoes, which cost more than Rs 5 lakh. For the past two months, I was able to harvest 20 boxes (1 box = 14 kg per day). The prices were hovering over Rs 200 to Rs 280 per box. However, the huge arrival has caused a fall in prices by Rs 4 to Rs 6 per kg in the retail market. Since tomato pluckers demand Rs 3 per box, we will wait for a few more days."

As harvest has already commenced, supply from Dindigul including Oddanchatram, Palani and other taluks, for the current season was 800 to 900 hectares, which flooded the market last week.

Speaking to TNIE, M Manikandan, a trader in Oddanchatram said, "Last week, the price of tomatoes was hovering over Rs 170 to Rs 200 per box (1 box = 14 kg) around Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg. The daily arrivals to the market are over 200 boxes for each shop in Oddanchatram market itself. Hence, the price has dropped significantly to Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kg."

The huge arrival from local villages such as Amarakudi, Poochukudi, Ayakudi, Reddiarchatram, Ambilikkai, Kallimandayam and other areas has been cited as the reason for huge supply.

Another trader Mohammed Sadiq said, "Currently, there is no festive season, and the supply of vegetables, including tomatoes to Kerala, was also poor. The rain has increased the yield. When farmers supply a huge volume, prices begin to drop significantly in all places".

An official from the horticulture department said, "In early October 2024, there was a good price for tomatoes. Hence, many farmers sowed and targeted tomatoes in Oddanchatram taluk. Besides, many farmers from Vadamadurai in Vedasandur taluk are showing great interest. Since the cool and pleasant climate was ideal for growth, it boosted production. The trend will continue for the next few weeks."