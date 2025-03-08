21 KG students affected by mumps in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The health department in Coimbatore has intensified surveillance and preventive measures after 21 kindergarten (KG) students of a matriculation school in Peelamedu were affected by mumps in the last two days. Holiday has been declared for the school.

Health department officials in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said 13 students studying in KG classes were affected by mumps two days ago. Immediately the school management sent them home to prevent its spread. On Friday, the school management declared holiday till March 12.

In a message sent to parents, the school said 21 students have been affected. “Those exhibiting symptoms of measles, mumps and chicken pox need not panic and should get treatment immediately at the nearest government hospital,” said a senior official from the health department.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that primarily affects children but could also infect adolescents and adults. It mostly causes the parotid salivary glands on one or both sides of the face to swell and may be painful. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, difficulty chewing, muscle aches and fatigue.

Mumps spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and is contagious from just before the swelling of the glands and up to five days after the appearance of swelling. Infected persons are advised to limit contact with others. The patients should rest completely until fully recovered and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. They no need to get panic as it is common in summer season.