80-year-old Madurai woman battling for justice along with 53-yr-old mentally-ill son

MADURAI: When everyone is celebrating International Women's Day, an 80-year-old woman from Madurai city has been struggling to get justice for the last five years. She was robbed of a two sovereigns gold chain but she is yet to receive support from the government. She is waiting to provide treatment to her mentally-ill son.

J Varuthammal (80), who is taking care of her schizophrenic 53-year-old son J Suruliraj at Palanganatham, has no reason to celebrate the day.

Varuthammal survives on her Old Age Pension (OAP) of Rs 1,200 per month and his mentally-ill son's monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 per month.

She had lost a two sovereigns gold chain on June 10, 2020, when returning from Pasumpon Nagar after purchasing ration items.

Though five years have passed, she is awaiting justice as the Subramaniyapuram police attached to Madurai city police had allegedly not pursued the case, forcing her to knock at the doors of the court.

On Thursday, VI Additional District and Sessions Judge passed an order directing the Madurai district administration to give her solatium. She is now awaiting collector’s action to get some financial relief.

Speaking to TNIE, Varuthammal's advocate SK Venkatraman quoted the Supreme court's judgement, Suresh and Anr Vs State of Haryana in November, 2015, which says that immediate interim compensation should be provided after identifying the victim, final compensation will be provided after the judgement. It also insisted on the National Judicial Academy to train all magistrates about the judgement.

Venkatraman said, “Under the criminal justice system, victims are neglected whereas the accused receive everything including food, legal aid etc. Victim compensation fund is diverted for other works," he said.

On the eve of International Women's Day, TNIE met Varuthammal and her mentally-ill son Suruliraj at her rental house. She is a widow from a lower middle class family, paying a monthly rent of Rs 3,200. Apart from Suruliraj, she has a son and a widow daughter living nearby.

Varuthammal said, “When I lodged a complaint with the police, they assured me to pursue the case but they failed to do so. Being illiterate, I was unable to follow it up further. Finally, they wound up the case and stopped responding."