Adult film on Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable sparks row

DHARMAPURI: The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited drew sharp criticism from consumers after a licensed private channel telecast an adult film for close to an hour on Thursday.

According to sources, on Thursday evening, a private channel based out of Salem telecast adult movie for close to one hour. The telecast was stopped after several shocked viewers lodged complaints.

Special tahsildar of Arasu Cable, Dharmapuri, Rajarajan said, “We did not even know about the content that was being telecast. After the tip-off, we immediately contacted cable operators and asked them to stop the telecast forthwith.

It was a local channel based out of Salem.” When asked if the content was telecast in other districts, he did not comment. However, sources claimed that there was a possibility that it may have been telecast in the region.

Rajarajan and a team of revenue officials went to Salem and lodged a police complaint against the channel. The Arasu Cable in Dharmapuri will hold an inquiry.