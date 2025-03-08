Bus conductor electrocuted by illegal electric fence in Manjakollai, 65-year-old farmer arrested

CUDDALORE: Police arrested a 65-year-old farmer on Thursday after a private bus conductor died of electrocution from an illegal electric fence in Manjakollai village near Bhuvanagiri.

The deceased, identified as P Babu (23) from Pinnalur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 2. Marudur police retrieved the body and sent it to Chidambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death was registered, and an investigation was launched.

During the initial inquiry, police confirmed that Babu had died due to electrocution. Further investigations led them to Selvaraj (65), the owner of the land near the spot where Babu was found.

“It was discovered that Selvaraj had illegally installed an electric fence around his house and land without proper authorisation. On the night of the incident, Babu is believed to have come into contact with the fence and suffered fatal electrocution,” said a police officer.

On Thursday, police arrested Selvaraj and detained a few others for questioning in connection with the incident.