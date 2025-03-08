CCMC to install India’s biggest, 40-m dia Ferris Wheel inside Semmozhi Park

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) plans to install India’s biggest giant wheel (Ferris Wheel) in the Semmozhi Park which is being constructed at Gandhipuram at a cost of Rs 167.25 cr on 45 acres.

So far 75% of the works in phase 1 of the project has been completed.

District collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and a team of officials inspected the work on Friday.

The park is touted to be the first of its kind in India to feature 20 types of gardens and rare trees. It will also have mini waterfalls, a 1,000-seat convention centre, joggers track, museum, nursery, free wifi, and several other amenities. The CCMC will also install a couple of amusement rides in the park.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the engineering wing of the CCMC said, “Apart from regular elements that one would find in a park, we’ve planned to set up a big Ferris Wheel and zip line. The CCMC will be installing India’s largest Ferris Wheel having diameter of around 40 metres.

Currently, India’s biggest giant wheel is in Mumbai with a diameter of around 31 metres. We will establish the amusement rides under the PPP mode.”

Further, officials said all work would be completed in May and the park may be inaugurated in June.