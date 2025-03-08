CM Stalin opens Swaminathan Wetland Park

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated Dr MS Swaminathan Wetland Park, built at a cost of Rs 15.75 crore in 16.63 acres by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under the Housing and Urban Development Department.

A release said the ‘urban wetland park’, named after the late scientist who played an important role in India’s food security, has been constructed with the aim to spread awareness on the environment. It features a 600-metre wooden boardwalk, allowing visitors to explore wetland biodiversity.

The park also has playgrounds, children’s play areas, seating zones, an outdoor gym, exhibition spaces, and a gallery at the main entrance to explain the importance of wetland ecosystems. It is expected to play a vital role in urban sustainability, as it absorbs 90% of rainwater, reducing the risk of floods and replenishing groundwater level, according to an official release.

Stalin inaugurated projects worth a total of Rs 39.75 crore, including the wetland park, on Friday. He also laid the foundation for new works to be taken up by CMDA at a total cost of Rs 70.70 crore, the release added.