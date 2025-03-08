DMK intensifies efforts to consolidate Vanniyar vote bank for 2026 UT Assembly elections

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK is intensifying efforts to consolidate the influential Vanniyar vote bank as part of its strategy to wrest power in the Union Territory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

With six MLAs in the 30-member Assembly, the party is keen to increase its seat share and believes it has strong prospects of forming the government. Notably, the DMK currently lacks an MLA from the Vanniyar community, a factor it is determined to rectify to bolster its electoral fortunes.

The Vanniyar vote bank has been a decisive force in Puducherry’s political landscape. Taking a cue from Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the Congress, and the BJP—who have successfully wooed the community by promoting prominent Vanniyar leaders—the DMK has now embarked on a similar course.

Rangasamy has effectively leveraged this support base, while the Congress projected A Namassivayam as its chief ministerial candidate in 2016 to clinch victory. The BJP, too, capitalised on this strategy by inducting Namassivayam ahead of the 2021 elections, which aided its rise to power.

As part of its renewed push, the DMK recently welcomed back former MLA Nantha T Saravanan, who had exited the party in 2016. His return to the fold, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seen as a crucial step in broadening the party’s outreach within the Vanniyar community. The DMK is also actively scouting for influential leaders across constituencies, including those who have defected to rival parties.