High-decibel air horns scare, imperil Tiruchy road users

TIRUCHY: The “relentless” usage of high-decibel air horns by private buses and other heavy vehicles startle fellow road users in the city so much so that some two-wheeler riders lose balance and suffer accidents, say commuters.

While the permissible noise level for air horns is 80 decibels (dB), a random check at areas like Srirangam, Chathiram Bus Stand, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Palakkarai and Central Bus Stand saw the noice level frequently exceed 90 dB, said officials.

The “excessive honking”, combined with the already noisy traffic, creates a hazardous environment for motorists, environmental experts said. "Last month a private bus honked loudly just behind me as I was riding my two-wheeler near the head post office signal. I panicked, lost control and fell down. I escaped with minor injuries.

Despite rules prohibiting unnecessary honking, enforcement remains weak," said C Jamuna, a district collectorate staff member. Another road user, V Muralidharan of Srirangam said, "Drivers use horns to navigate through traffic and alert pedestrians, but constant noise can startle fellow commuters, triggering panic and leading to potential accidents. It is done so in sensitive areas like hospitals and schools.

If authorities do not take immediate measures, high-decibel air horns will make city roads not just noisy but dangerous.” Sources say over 150 private town buses ply in the city, with many blaring their air horns. A Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report states that noise levels in Tiruchy during festivals and peak traffic hours are alarmingly high.

While RTO officials imposed penalty on 53 vehicles for using high-decibel air horns last year, seven such vehicles were penalised during January to February this year. A total fine of `70,000 was imposed on the violators, sources stated.

Officials said that private buses approach any regular electrical shop to instal air horns. An RTO official in Tiruchy told TNIE, "We are imposing fines, conducting surprise inspections, running awareness campaigns, and encouraging no honking in sensitive areas. We will continue to monitor the issue."