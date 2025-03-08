Muthamil Selvi's quest for women empowerment

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Icy winds cut through the layered gear across her face as she gasped for thin air. But, for Muthamil Selvi Narayanan, a sole vision remained crystal clear-- once she reached the summit of Mount Everest, it would be a reclamation of her identity, often shrouded under the many roles pinned on women. The 35-year-old Virudhunagar native's remarkable journey to becoming Tamil Nadu's first woman to summit Mount Everest.

"I got married at the age of 18, right after I had completed only class 12. Soon, I became a mother of two. I constantly felt the urge needed to reclaim my identity. So, in 2015, I pursued my Bachelor's degree in Computer Application and later secured a job as a Japanese Language interpreter," she said.

Determined to challenge more societal norms, Muthamil Selvi embarked on a mission to empower women and inspire them to fight for their goals. In 2021, she dismounted from a 155-foot-high mountain near Sriperumbudur, blindfolded. "The move was to bring awareness among men about the need to support and encourage their wives," she said.

After one of her daughters raised concerns about a news of a girl from Coimbatore who died by suicide due to sexual harassment, she dismounted from another mountain blindfolded the same year, alongside her two daughters to create awareness on violence against girls and to emphasise the need for paternal support.

"To motivate women to pursue their goals, I was driven to bigger missions," she said. She found that despite Mount Everest being first climbed around 73 years ago, no woman from TN has achieved it and decided to take up the challenge.