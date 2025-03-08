Not given enough provisions, say Anamalai Tiger Reserve foresters

TIRUPPUR: Several Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs) working in the forest ranges of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) complain that allocation of dry rations has been reduced.

Senior forest officials explained that more number of APW have been deployed this year, but provisions has not been increased to match the numbers.

So, they are rationing the provisions among the staff, which has resulted in the shortage.

In forest department, APWs carry out important tasks, including patrolling, preventing poaching, preventing human-animal conflicts, setting up fire-lines, monitoring the movement of outsiders, and detecting wildlife casualties. They work as assistants to officers in the positions of forest guard and forest watcher. They mostly work in camps set up in deep forest areas.

For this, they are provided monthly ration worth `2,500 by the state government.

The provisions includes 26 items, including rice, cooking oil, dal, wheat, semolina, salt, match boxes, candles, sugar, tea powder, batteries, mustard, cumin, turmeric powder, pickle, bread, jam, and vegetables.

Of late, APWs complain that the quantity of provisions has been reduced in the Tiruppur forest division. For example, instead of 25 kg of rice for four APWs, officials are providing only 10 kg.

Further, APWs allege only one litre of cooking oil is provided instead of four.

“Now summer has started. There are chances of forest fires. Hence, it is necessary for APWs to stay inside the forest at all times. Therefore, reducing the ration provision will affect their work. Senior officials should look into this and take appropriate action,” sources added.

Devendra Kumar Meena, Tiruppur DFO, said, “We get provisions of Rs 2,500 per APW. Since a lot of APWs are regularized as forest watchers, the number of APWs in seniority list came down. In this year’s Annual Plan of Operations (APO), the engagement of new APW was sanctioned, but provisions were not sanctioned in proportion to the increased strength. This has reduced allocation per person. This will be taken care of in April 2025. We have already received additional funds to bridge this gap.”