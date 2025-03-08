On language issue, Pradhan revived a fight he could never win, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Sharing his 10th and concluding part of the series of letters he has been writing in the party organ Murasoli against ‘Hindi imposition’, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in a message on X, on Friday blamed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for “reviving a fight” on the language issue that “he can never win”.

“It was the Union Education Minister who provoked us to write this series of letters when we were simply doing our job. He forgot his place and dared to threaten an entire state to accept #HindiImposition, and now he faces the consequences of reviving a fight he can never win. Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering,” he said in the social media post.

Stating that “the BJP’s circus-like” signature campaign in favour of the three-language policy “has become a laughing stock” in the state, Stalin challenged the saffron party to “make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition”.

In his letter, he reiterated his resolve to always stand in the forefront against the “authoritarian tendency” of the Union government, which he blamed for hitting Tamil Nadu with a double whammy of Hindi imposition and delimitation

Contending that Tamil Nadu has already achieved many goals, which the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to reach only by 2030, he said, “This is like an LKG student lecturing a PhD holder. Dravidam does not take dictations from Delhi. Instead, it sets the course for the nation to follow.”

He alleged, “Many rulers at the centre, in the past, attempted to impose Hindi. Tamil Nadu stood firm in resistance. Those times, they only stopped the education policy that imposed Hindi but they never stopped the educational funds to the state. Only the BJP government is doing that cruelty to students, teachers and parents.”

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu understood the true intention of the three-language policy, he said, during Hindi Diwas celebrations, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speak about doing away with colonial English and spreading Hindi across the country.