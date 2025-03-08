Puducherry launches ULLAS awareness campaign to achieve 100 per cent literacy by 2027

PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to achieve 100% literacy in Puducherry by 2027, the State Centre for Literacy, under the Directorate of School Education, has launched an awareness campaign as part of the ULLAS adult education programme. A two-day ‘ULLAS Awareness Puppet Yatra’ was conducted to educate the public about the initiative and encourage enrollment for the upcoming Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), scheduled for March 23, 2025.

Currently, 1,200 adult learners above the age of 15 are enrolled in 91 learning centres across Puducherry, preparing to take the FLNAT. Those who clear the test will receive a qualifying certificate from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), enabling them to pursue higher education or vocational courses through NIOS.

The awareness campaign was flagged off by ULLAS Nodal Officer Smt Sougouna Souguirda Baye, in the presence of State Coordinator Rajkumar, District Coordinator Bharathiraja, and faculty members of the State Training Centre. The campaign featured puppet shows by Kalaimamani Amuthan’s puppet troupe, drawing significant public interest.

On the first day, awareness programmes were conducted in Bahourpet, Karikalampakkam, Uruvaiyar, and Villianur, followed by activities in Katterikuppam, Pilliyarkuppam, Koodapakkam, and Thondamanattam on the second day. The initiative gained national recognition, with the Union Ministry of Education sharing details of the campaign on its official ‘X’ page.

The State Literacy Centre has urged adult non-literates wishing to appear for FLNAT 2025 to approach the headmasters of the nearest government primary schools for enrolment. Officials have encouraged eligible individuals to take advantage of the ULLAS scheme, emphasising its role in empowering adults through education.