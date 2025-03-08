Rescued snakes left along beach road pose risk to salt pan workers in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: With frequent snake interruptions haunting the Thoothukudi public following the aftermath of the December 2023 floods, salt pan workers have complained that snake catchers have been releasing the snakes, caught from the houses in Thoothukudi corporation wards, into marshy lands nearby salt pans along south beach road, putting the workers in peril. Pedestrians walking through the crossings along the beach road also claimed to have sighted the reptiles, particularly in the wee hours.

Speaking to TNIE, J Pusham, a woman salt pan worker, claimed that they (workers) often sight snakes crossing the roads and moving through salt pans and canals in the wee hours. Snakes were also spotted slithering inside salt pan sheds built of thatched leaves, she said, adding that the spotted ones were beaten to death.

"It has been worrisome for the salt pan workers, especially women, who wade through sandy paths, canals bunds, thorny bushes and creeks to make their way to the salt pans in the wee hours," said S Lingammal, vice president of CITU salt pan workers association. Having witnessed a large snake at her house in Rajapandi Nagar recently, she added that snake sightings along thorny bushes around the salt pans have increased after the December floods.

Apart from the workers, commuters and joggers who walk through the tracks along the Roche park and beach road, expressed anguish as they often noticed snake movement. These snakes also get subjected to roadkills on the beach roads.