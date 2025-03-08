Row erupts after director Santhana Bharathi appears instead of Amit Shah in BJP poster

RANIPET: A poster which was put up in the name of Arulmozhi, state executive committee member of the BJP’s Ranipet unit, triggered a controversy on Friday.

The posters carried pictures of Tamil film director and actor Santhana Bharathi instead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in town to take part in the 56th-anniversary of the CISF at Thakkolam.

The posters put up with Bharathi’s pictures welcomed ‘Shah’ saying, “The iron man of India, the living history, welcome to Ranipet district.”

Responding to the poster, Arulmozhi released a video alleging that some unknown individuals had allegedly put up the posters in his name to malign the party’s reputation.

She expressed distress over the incident and said that she would lodge a police complaint seeking legal action against those responsible.