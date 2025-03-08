Seven students hurt after plaster of school ceiling crumbles in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: At least seven students sustained injuries after a portion of the cement plaster of the ceiling of a newly-constructed classroom collapsed at Santhai Road Corporation Middle School in Bharathipuram, Dindigul on Friday.

According to sources, a total of 200 students study at the school. The incident occurred inside Class 4 (A) of the facility, when students S Tharun Ajay (9), C Anto Enban (9), K Mohammed Sakkil (10), A Gowtham (10), P Agilesh (10) and a few others were inside.

The injured students were immediately rushed to a government hospital. While Tharun Ajay was admitted to the hospital, other students were discharged after treatment. A police source said that the building had been renovated around four months back. Preliminary investigation has been conducted inside the building, following the mishap, sources added.

Meanwhile, Minister I Periyasamy visited the injured students. Expressing concern over the incident, former AIADMK minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan urged the state government to take action against those responsible.

Renovation works worth Rs 1 crore are under way at the school, yet such an incident has occurred, he pointed out. It is learnt that corporation commissioner Ravichandran has suspended corporation assistant engineer Thiyagarajan in connection with the incident.