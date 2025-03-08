Special camp for renewal of free bus travel passes for visually impaired on March 15, says Cuddalore collector

CUDDALORE: A special camp for the renewal of free bus travel passes for visually impaired persons will be held on March 15, announced District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.
"The Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons provides free bus travel passes to visually impaired persons, enabling them to travel across the district without charge on government buses. These passes are renewed every financial year.
The renewal camp for the financial year 2025-2026 will be conducted on Saturday, March 15, at the District Welfare Office for Differently Abled Persons, located within the district collectorate premises in Cuddalore," the collector said.
He stated that visually impaired persons with existing free bus travel passes must attend the renewal camp with the necessary documents. "Beneficiaries should bring the original and a photocopy of the National ID card for differently abled persons, four passport-size photographs, a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, and the original and a photocopy of the old free bus travel pass," he said.
"Eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to utilise this opportunity and renew their free bus travel passes," he added.
CUDDALORE: Investors who have not yet received refunds from the Thiruvalargal Shruthi Auto Saving Scheme are urged to submit the necessary documents to claim their investment amount, announced District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.
In a press statement on Friday, the collector explained that the Thiruvalargal Shruthi Auto Saving Scheme, a financial institution established in 1995 by K Kalidasan and M Rajkumar, operated from Vadalur Main Road, Kurinjipadi Taluk, Cuddalore district.
The firm collected funds from 312 investors but failed to return the invested amounts. Subsequently, the Cuddalore Economic Offences Wing registered a case, and a charge sheet was filed in the Special Court for Economic Offences (TANPID) in Chennai in 2007.
"Following the directives of the Chennai Special Economic Offences Court, refunds have been issued to most investors. However, some investors have not yet claimed their investment amounts.
Those who are yet to receive their refunds are requested to submit the relevant documents in person to the designated official (District Revenue Officer) at the Cuddalore District Collector’s office for immediate processing," the District Collector said.