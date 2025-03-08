Special camp for renewal of free bus travel passes for visually impaired on March 15, says Cuddalore collector

CUDDALORE: A special camp for the renewal of free bus travel passes for visually impaired persons will be held on March 15, announced District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.

"The Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons provides free bus travel passes to visually impaired persons, enabling them to travel across the district without charge on government buses. These passes are renewed every financial year.

The renewal camp for the financial year 2025-2026 will be conducted on Saturday, March 15, at the District Welfare Office for Differently Abled Persons, located within the district collectorate premises in Cuddalore," the collector said.

He stated that visually impaired persons with existing free bus travel passes must attend the renewal camp with the necessary documents. "Beneficiaries should bring the original and a photocopy of the National ID card for differently abled persons, four passport-size photographs, a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, and the original and a photocopy of the old free bus travel pass," he said.

"Eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to utilise this opportunity and renew their free bus travel passes," he added.