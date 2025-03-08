Threat from harvester machines: Delta farmers give rice fallow pulse cultivation a 'skip'

TIRUCHY: The application of modern technology in agriculture could be a means to address the manpower shortage in the sector but the increased use of equipment, particularly paddy harvesters, is making farmers in Tiruchy and other delta districts to complain of losing out on the additional income from cultivation of rice fallow pulses.

Expressing concern that the forced wait for harvester machines to reap paddy will hit cultivation of rice fallow pulses, they demand introduction of drought- and heat-tolerant varieties of the latter so that they can still look forward to achieving reasonable yield.

Farmers in the delta districts traditionally cultivate rice fallow pulses like black gram and green gram during January. Rice fallow pulse cultivation is sowing of pulses by broadcasting seeds manually in standing samba paddy fields 7 to 10 days before harvest or dibbling manually immediately after paddy harvesting.

The low-cost practice serves as a source of additional income to paddy farmers. The unrolling labour shortage, however, has left farmers with few options but to rely on renting harvester machines to reap their paddy. While such machines can complete harvesting in a day, farmers still need 10 to 15 days to prepare their fields for sowing pulses in the harvested fields, said P Rajarathnam, a farmer.

The delay will ultimately affect the maturity of the rice fallow crops, leading to lower yield, worry farmers. "Before harvesting, we dry the field completely. When we use the heavy harvester, the soil becomes compact. Since the bundling of the straw takes a few additional days, the top soil becomes hard. So we must again irrigate and plough the field to soften the soil before creating channels and bunds for sowing.

This, and other reasons restrict farmers from cultivating pulses, which ultimately reduces the acreage of pulse cultivation by the year," said Rajarathinam. Only those who have pump sets and the financial resources can continue pulse cultivation, farmers said. N Veerasekaran, the state spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said that farmers cannot avoid usage of machinery in cultivation.

The agriculture department should hence introduce new pulse varieties that can withstand humidity, heat pest and weeds, so that farmers can get reasonable yield, he added. Meanwhile, R Sugumar, assistant director of agriculture (Musiri) told TNIE that certain nutrient sprays and organic fertilisers can help crops withstand pest attacks, heat and weeds. Farmers should apply the recommended nutrients and follow the advice of agricultural officials, he added.

How Tiruchy fared in pulse cultivation

Year Annual target Acreage realised

2023-24 11,300 5,220

2024-25 11,830 6,215

(Till Feb)

Pulse varieties include black gram, green gram, red gram, horse gram and cowpea