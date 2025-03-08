Two brothers arrested for hoarding country-made bombs at poultry farm near Chengam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police arrested two brothers for allegedly hoarding country-made bombs in a poultry farm near Chengam on Friday. A total of 10 bombs were seized during the operation.

According to police sources, Venkatraman (41) and his brother Arul (35), residents of Kurumapatti village in Tiruvannamalai district, were engaged in poultry farming on their agricultural land. Acting on a tip-off, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Murugan alerted the Melchengam police about the presence of explosives near the chicken enclosures.

Following the complaint, a police team conducted a raid on the premises. During the search, 10 country-made bombs were found hidden on the farmland. The bombs were seized, and a case was registered against the duo. They were subsequently arrested, produced before the court, and remanded in Vellore jail.

Authorities are now investigating whether the brothers manufactured the explosives themselves or procured them from elsewhere. The motive behind storing the bombs is also under scrutiny.

Puducherry: The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in front of the Uzhavarkarai Municipal Office on Friday, demanding urgent measures to tackle the rising mosquito menace in the region. Organised by the CPI Thattanjavadi Constituency Committee, the demonstration highlighted the growing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, and elephantiasis, which have been affecting residents.

Dubbed a ‘mosquito net-covered protest,’ the agitation sought to draw attention to the urgency of the issue. Protesters accused the municipal administration of failing to curb mosquito breeding, citing stagnant sewage and rainwater in vacant plots as key contributors to the problem.

They urged the Uzhavarkarai Municipal Administration to launch an intensive mosquito eradication drive on a war footing. CPI State Deputy Secretary K Sethuselvam inaugurated the protest and addressed the gathering, stressing the need for immediate government intervention to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.