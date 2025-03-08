Villagers in Coimbatore's Annur fret over irregular operation of buses

COIMBATORE: Villagers in Annur taluk complained that two government bus services to several villages in Annur from Coimbatore and Mettupalayam were operating irregularly. They claimed that due to poor roads at Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Achampalayam in Annur taluk, a bus service (No 45D) from Gandhipuram to Annur skips two villages and sometimes services are cut down.

N Jothiram, a resident of Nellichettipalayam in Karegoundenpalayam panchayat said, “The 45D bus service from Gandhipuram passes through several villages like Ellapalayam Pirivu, Masandipalayam, Kembanaickenpalayam, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Achampalayam, Kariyampalayam and reaches Annur.

The bus service should be operated four times on this route every day, but trips are sometimes cut. The bus should be operated as per its route permit. However, they skip Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Achampalayam villages due to poor roads and instead operate from Kembanaickenpalaym to Kariyampalayam.”

K Balathandayutham, district committee member of Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam, Karamadai Union said, “The 25A bus operating from Mettupalayam to Annur is irregular. The bus has also been skipping Kizh Kathavarai and Mel Kathavari in Karegoundenpalayam for the past few years, citing poor roads, resulting in no bus services to Karagoundenpalayam panchayat. Due to this, students are affected.”

When contacted, S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore said, “There is no crew shortage in Annur and Mettupalayam depots now. The grievance will be taken into review. If services are being cut, it will be rectified.”