Actor Vijay criticises government, calls for regime change to ensure women’s safety

CHENNAI: Criticising the current dispensation for ‘failing to ensure safety of women’, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday urged women to take a pledge to dethrone the present government in the state.

Extending greetings to women fraternity on International Women’s Day, Vijay in a video message emphasised on the importance of women’s safety and happiness.

In the 1.19-minute clip, Vijay said, “True happiness comes only when there is security. Without safety, there can be no real joy.” Unfortunately, the reality today is different, he added.

He expressed concern about the current state of women’s security in the state and criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to fulfil its promises. “We all elected this government with hope, but now we realise how we have been misled,” he said.

The TVK chief urged people not to lose hope, asserting that change is inevitable. “In 2026, we must come together and ensure a government that prioritises women’s safety. Let’s take a pledge today to bring about that change,” he said.

Vijay concluded his message by assuring women that he would always stand by them as a son, brother, or friend.