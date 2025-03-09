Annual bird survey begins in Point Calimere

NAGAPATTINAM: The annual bird estimate in Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai of the district began on Saturday. The two-day survey of water birds will end on Sunday. The terrestrial birds are to be surveyed on March 15 and March 16.

In Nagapattinam wildlife division, the survey is taken up in three ranges: Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, and Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. In the Vedaranyam range, the survey is conducted in Point Calimere sanctuary and surrounding areas.

A mock survey was conducted on Saturday evening, while the actual count of birds and bird species are recorded on Sunday morning. "Around 50 people, including forest department personnel, researchers and students are participating in the survey in Vedaranyam. We have divided them into 12 teams and sent them to places across the range to survey the birds," said A Joseph Daniel, Forest Range Officer of Vedaranyam.