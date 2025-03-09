Bhavanisagar dam has enough water to meet summer needs

ERODE: With the onset of summer, the inflow into Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar) has significantly reduced. On Saturday, water inflow into the dam stood at 41 cusecs. However, 3,400 cusecs of water was released from the dam for irrigation and drinking water needs.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials have assured that although water inflow has decreased, there is enough water to handle the summer.

Sources said Lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest dam in the state, is a major source of irrigation in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts. It also meets the drinking water requirements of many. On Saturday, 2,300 cusecs of water were released for LBP irrigation’s second zone. 900 cusecs of water were released from the dam into the Bhavani River for irrigation purposes at Thadapalli and Arakkankottai, 100 cusecs for irrigation of Kalingarayan, and 100 cusecs for drinking water needs.

Farmers have requested the WRD to provide enough water for the second zone of LBP irrigation this year. KR Sudhandhirarasu, president of the Small and Micro Farmers Association, said, “Dry crops have been cultivated by farmers in 1,35,000 acres in the second zone, anticipating LBP canal water. Last year, instead of six, authorities gave us only three wettings of water. This year, we need to be given six wettings by May 10.”

A senior official of WRD in Erode said, “Currently, the third wetting goes to LBP’s second zone. Last year at this time, there was only 7 tmc of water in the dam. Due to this, water for irrigation was stopped with three wettings. However, currently there is 18 tmc of water in the dam. This will allow us to provide five total wettings. We hope that the rains will be kind to us in May, which will allow us to handle the summer with existing water.”

On Saturday, the water level stood at 84.66 feet against the full level of 105 feet.