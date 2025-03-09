ED Tasmac raid: TN Minister Regupathy calls it ‘political vendetta’

TIRUCHY: Minister for Law S Regupathy on Saturday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at the Tasmac headquarters an act of political revenge. Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai, the minister asserted that Tasmac outlets across the state are functioning as per the permitted time schedule and dismissed allegations of them illegally operating 24x7.

Commenting about TVK leader Vijay’s statement on Women’s Day charging the DMK over “deteriorating” safety of women in the state, Regupathy said, “We do not consider the TVK a political party or even a significant force.”

Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru also dismissed actor-politician Vijay’s claims of an increase in the number of crimes against women. In an interaction with media persons in Tiruchy on Saturday after an event, Minister Nehru said, “This is a government for women and dedicated to their progress. Most of the schemes introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the past four years, including bus services and monthly financial assistance, have directly benefited them.”

He further claimed that Vijay’s statements were aimed at gaining media attention rather than addressing real issues.