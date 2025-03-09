Four of a family among five killed in car-truck collision on NH

PUDUKKOTTAI: Four members of a family were among five killed in a head-on collision between a car and a mini truck on the Tiruchy-Karaikudi national highway near Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district on Saturday morning. Two others, one of whom is a child, are being treated at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Senthamizhselvan (65), his wife Aruna (60), their daughter-in-law Ramya (35), her daughter Magizhini (4), and co-driver of the mini truck Sudhakar (45).

Senthamizhselvan and family were on Saturday heading to Karaikudi from Thanjavur in a car. While crossing an accident-prone stretch of the national highway at Namanasamuthiram around 10 am, Senthamizhselvan, who was at the wheel, suddenly lost control of the car, causing it to collide with the mini truck coming from the opposite direction. In the impact, Senthamizhselvan and Aruna travelling in the car, and Sudhakar travelling in the mini truck died on the spot, the police said.

Emergency responders, including the Namanasamuthiram police and the Thirumayam fire and rescue services personnel, then involved in extricating the accident victims from the wreckage. Ramya, Magizhini and another of Ramya’s daughter aged 10, and mini truck driver Murthy were admitted to the medical college hospital. Ramya and Magizhini, however, died. Magizhini died in a Tiruchy hospital. the police added.The Namanasamuthiram police registered a case.