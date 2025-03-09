Indian Coast Guard, DRI seize Rs 33 crore worth hashish oil, nine arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: In a joint anti-narcotics operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 30kg of hashish oil worth Rs 32.95 crore from a tugboat south of Gulf of Mannar.

According to a release, DRI alerted ICG based on information about illegal transhipment of contraband substances on a tugboat Shwe Lin Yone with a barge under tow. Two ICGS ships intercepted the tugboat en-route to Male in Maldives from Thoothukudi at 8pm on March 5. The ICG boarding party apprehended nine crew members on board as per protocol and brought the vessel under control before escorting it to the Thoothukudi old harbour on Friday. The crew was handed to DRI. Among the arrested, three are Indian nationals and will be produced before a court, sources added.