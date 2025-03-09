Language war: DMK plans meetings in all districts on March 12

CHENNAI: While the DMK youth wing has been conducting public meetings in all the 234 assembly constituencies since the last few days, against the three-language policy, delimitation, and disparities in sharing of funds with states, the party’s high command has now announced to conduct similar meetings across the state on March 12.

The public meetings will be held under the title - Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win. The speakers will focus on policy failures of the Modi government and talk on ‘conspiracies’ behind delimitation and the three-language policy. All the MPs and MLAs will participate in the meetings.

The participants at the meetings will take the ‘One Goal’ oath administered by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his birthday - to oppose Hindi imposition and not compromise on the interests and future of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the public meetings organised by the youth wing, DMK state deputy secretary S Joel said, “These meetings serve two purposes - conveying the party’s principles to the younger generation and training the youth wing in organising meetings, working at the grassroots and mobilisation of people. These meetings primarily target the younger generation and increase awareness among them on why Hindi-imposition is harmful to Tamil Nadu.”

“These meetings would have a main speaker from the party and a secondary speaker from the newly selected young orators, mostly students,” he added.