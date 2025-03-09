'Pile-up' of impounded vehicles in Tiruchy police stations 'hindering' cop movement, 'posing health risks'

TIRUCHY: The “pile-up” of impounded and abandoned vehicles in the “already crammed” police stations in the city, and the “never-ending” court litigations by owners to get them back are leading to concerns over the “health risks” imposed by the congestion and the hindrance to “free movement” within the premises for even the personnel.

In all the 14 police stations and two traffic investigation wing offices in the city, around 100 vehicles, including two-wheelers and heavy vehicles impounded in connection with cases ranging from accident to murder, can be found dumped anytime, sources said. Some police stations, particularly those at Gandhi Market, Cantonment and E Pudur, have even parked such vehicles on the roadside and under bridges over the “space constraints”, raising concerns over traffic problems.

An inspector of a city police station said that they handle about 10 abandoned vehicles alone every month. “Most of the impounded vehicles remain in police custody for months or years together due to pending court cases and because their owners do not come forward to claim them. Some vehicles have been lying unclaimed for more than five years. We send notices to the owners, but many don't respond," the inspector added. He blamed the “slow” disposal of such vehicles for the situation.

On the issue, SR Kishore Kumar, treasurer of the Criminal Courts Advocates Association in Tiruchy, said, "During Covid-19, the city police used the Armed Reserve (AR) ground to house vehicles impounded over rules violation. They could use the space to free the vehicle pile-up in the police stations."