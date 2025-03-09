Raaja’s ‘Valiant’ show, Asia’s first-ever symphony

CHENNAI: Legendary Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja has achieved a historic milestone with the world premiere of his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, at the prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre in London. The midnight performance on March 9, accompanied by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, was a momentous occasion in his illustrious career.

With this achievement, Ilaiyaraaja becomes the first Asian musician from the cinema industry to debut such a symphony in London.

Valiant showcases Ilaiyaraaja’s pioneering spirit, seamlessly blending Western classical influences with his signature Indian film compositions. He has long been credited as a trailblazer in incorporating Western classical elements into Indian cinema and is now recognised as the first composer from South Asia to create a full-length symphony.