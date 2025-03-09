Raaja’s ‘Valiant’ show, Asia’s first-ever symphony

CHENNAI: Legendary Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja has achieved a historic milestone with the world premiere of his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, at the prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre in London. The midnight performance on March 9, accompanied by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, was a momentous occasion in his illustrious career.
With this achievement, Ilaiyaraaja becomes the first Asian musician from the cinema industry to debut such a symphony in London.
Valiant showcases Ilaiyaraaja’s pioneering spirit, seamlessly blending Western classical influences with his signature Indian film compositions. He has long been credited as a trailblazer in incorporating Western classical elements into Indian cinema and is now recognised as the first composer from South Asia to create a full-length symphony.
The symphony was previously recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, during which Ilaiyaraaja shared his thoughts on the spontaneity of composition and his early musical journey. His latest achievement has drawn widespread acclaim, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praising him as a “musical soul” deeply connected to Tamil culture.
In addition to this milestone, Ilaiyaraaja recently performed an orchestral rendition of some of his most beloved film compositions, further showcasing his ability to innovate. This performance added to his extensive body of work, which includes acclaimed albums such as How to Name It and Nothing But Wind.
With Valiant, Ilaiyaraaja reaffirms his status as a global musical visionary. His relentless pursuit of artistic excellence continues to inspire musicians worldwide, ensuring that his influence will resonate for generations to come. At 80, his creative genius remains undiminished, proving that true artistry knows no limits.